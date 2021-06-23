Mariah Carey, Dan Levy & More Stars Supporting Britney Spears After She Spoke In Court For The 1st Time

Following Britney Spears’ 1st court statement about her on-going conservatorship, stars like Mariah Carey, Halsey, and Andy Cohen have voiced public support for the singer.



Britney Spears, 39, did not hold back during her long-awaited court appearance. The “Slave 4 U” singer, who has been under a court-appointed conservatorship for the past 13 years, is seeking to remove her father Jamies Spears, 68, from the legal arrangement. For the first time, Britney addressed a Los Angeles Superior Court Jude via virtual conference on Wednesday, June 23 where she made a number of bombshell allegations.

She compared her father Jamie to a “sex trafficker” who “loved” having control over her, adding she wished to “sue” her family. “They should go to jail,” Britney said during the 30 minute appearance, where she also claimed that she was unable to “get married and have a baby” due to the conservatorship. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out…they don’t want me to have another baby,” she reportedly said. Of note, Britney is mom to sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43.

The conservatorship was the focus of FX’s 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears, which inspired a number of A-Listers — like Miley Cyrus and Sarah Jessica Parker — to express their public support for the Louisiana native and the Free Britney movement. More stars, like Mariah Carey and Halsey, spoke out in support of the pop star following her shocking court appearance on June 23. See the messages below.

Mariah Carey

Legend Mariah Carey, 42, made her support for Britney known via Twitter. Shortly after Britney’s 30 minute statement, the Emancipation of Mimi singer shared a positive message for the Glory songstress. “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” Mariah tweeted, including three red hearts.

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Halsey

Halsey, 26, is never one to shy away from speaking her mind on controversial topics — and Britney’s court hearing was no different. “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system,” the Manic singer — née Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — penned via Twitter on June 23, 2021. “She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today,” she added.

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

Brandy

Brandy, 42, shared her support for fellow ’90s icon Britney on Twitter, as well. The pair have met several times over the years, including during a joint interview on a German talk show in 1999 and at red carpet events. “Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans,” the Full Moon singer posted.

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

Dan Levy

Like many millennials, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, 37, is a die hard Britney fan. The Toronto native showed his support by re-tweeting Mariah’s message for Britney, and sweetly adding a red heart emoji.

Miley Cyrus

During her February 7 Super Bowl performance, singer Miley Cyrus had a message for the princess of pop. As she sang “Party In The U.S.A.,” Miley worked in the message “we love Britney” and even paid homage to the songstress in the lyrics of her song. “That’s when the DJ dropped my favorite tune / And a Britney song was on,” she sang for audiences.

Kacey Musgraves

Y’all..it’s plaguing me that nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay. Really hoping that if she isn’t she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a shit about her well-being. 😢 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 8, 2021

After checking out Framing Britney Spears, country crooner Kacey Musgraves also took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “Y’all..it’s plaguing me that nobody knows if [Britney Spears] is truly okay,” she tweeted on February 8. “Really hoping that if she isn’t she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a sh*t about her well-being.”

Tamron Hall

Finally watched the “Framing of Britney Spears” on Hulu. It’s an understatement to call it heartbreaking. #FreeBritney — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 8, 2021

Talk show host Tamron Hall also voiced her support for Britney and the “Free Britney” movement. “Finally watched the ‘Framing of Britney Spears’ on Hulu. It’s an understatement to call it heartbreaking,” she tweeted. Tamron also added the hashtag “Free Britney” to her February 8 tweet.

Hayley Williams

the Framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck.

no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.

the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid. — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 6, 2021

Hayley Williams of the band Paramore shared a truly emotional statement on Twitter after she watched the documentary, as well. “The Framing Britney Spears doc holy f**k,” Hayley began her February 6 tweet. “No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”

Sarah Jessica Parker

It became very clear that Sex & The City star Sarah Jessica Parker saw Framing Britney Spears when she took to Twitter on February 7. The Emmy winner shared a simple, clear statement with her legions of followers, supporting the “Free Britney” movement. She wrote the hashtag “Free Britney,” and that was all.

Valerie Bertinelli

makes me crazy grateful for my parents and how they protected me as a young girl in this insane business #FreeBritney — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) February 7, 2021

Actress Valerie Bertinelli wrote an impassioned tweet after watching Framing Britney Spears on February 7. Valerie wrote a list of people and institutions she referred to as “leeches” in Britney’s life, and added how lucky she was that her experience growing up as a teen star was nothing like Britney’s. “Makes me crazy grateful for my parents and how they protected me as a young girl in this insane business,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “Free Britney.”

Bette Midler

Bette Midler followed the same route as SJP when it came to showing her support for the “Free Britney” movement. The beloved star of stage and screen took to Twitter on February 6, one day after the documentary debuted. She wrote the hashtag “Free Britney” in all capital letters.

Christian Siriano

Ughg I just want to help @britneyspears so much! Just have to figure out how I wonder?? 🌹 🤔🤔🤔 #Britney — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) February 8, 2021

Designer Christian Siriano also tweeted about Framing Britney Spears. “Ughg I just want to help [Britney Spears] so much,” he began his tweet. “Just have to figure out how I wonder??” Christian added, including the hashtag “Britney” and adding a rose emoji and two thinking emojis.