Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Praying’ Before Conservatorship Hearing & Snooki Wants To ‘Rescue’ Her

Britney Spears shared a spiritual message on her Instagram account, less than a week before her scheduled conservatorship hearing. The star was upbeat and positive in her latest post!

Britney Spears, 38, shared how she gets through her days. “My secret is simply this … I pray!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram Thursday, July 16, including prayer and heart emojis. The “Mood Ring” singer captioned an artistically drawn image of the word “pray” for her 25 million Instagram followers. She went on to note, “There’s a spear in the photo y’all …. Spears …. GET IT !?!? Sorry had to !!!!!” adding several hilarious laughing emojis. The positive post already racked up a whopping 134,000 likes, with so many showing love for the star in the comments.

Her latest Instagram comes just days before her conservatorship hearing, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday, July 22. Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008, after her father Jamie Spears stepped in oversee his daughters business affairs. In Sept. 2019, it was ruled that Jamie remained as conservator of Britney’s estate until August of this year, however, he stepped down from overseeing her medical needs due to his own health struggles. Jodi Montgomery, a case manager hired by Jamie, was temporarily appointed to begin overseeing Britney’s health in Jan. 2020. With the current arrangement, Britney has no legal control over her estate — but the upcoming hearing could change that.

Many posted positive messages back to the star, including Jersey Shore‘s Snooki, 32. “WE ARE ALL HEAR FOR YOU! Im coming to rescue you!” Snooki wrote, including a heart emoji. “I pray for your happiness every day, Queen,” and “praying for you and your freedom britney,” other fans sweetly added. “You’ve been on my prayer list for years dear Britney,” a third fan wrote.

In addition to millions of fans, Britney also has hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, in her corner. “Sam has a heart of gold. He’s always been a total rock for Britney throughout any of the ups and downs she’s gone through since they’ve been dating,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is super protective of her and is always there for her because he knows the real Britney. He thinks social media is not a place for others to weigh in on the lives of celebrities because people never really know somebody just based on their persona. At the end of the day, his priority is the relationship he has with Britney and her happiness, plain and simple,” the insider also said.