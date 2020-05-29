Britney Spears Delights Fans By Dropping ‘Glory’ Bonus Track On Streaming Services: Listen To ‘Mood Ring’

Britney Spears is returning to her ‘Glory’ days! The pop star officially released a bonus track from the 2016 album, which had only been available in one country.

The drought is over! For the first time in four years, Britney Spears dropped music in the form of a mood-setting song appropriately called “Mood Ring” on May 29. Well, the song is only technically new if you don’t live in Japan. “Mood Ring” is actually a bonus track from the 38-year-old pop star’s 2016 album Glory, which only had an official release in Japan. Now that the bonus track can be easily streamed anywhere on Spotify and iTunes, fans rejoiced over this little surprise that Britney announced just hours before its drop.

“@britneyspears putting #MoodRing on Spotify is what I’ve needed!!,” one listener tweeted, while another wrote, “Yass Britney I love this song.” Britney also joined the excited chatter, taking to her own Instagram to write, “I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud.” Challenge accepted! “Mood Ring,” produced by DJ Mustard, will certainly put you in a certain mood with sultry vocals, plenty of reverb and a slowed-down electronic sound.

Britney is entering a glorious era. Earlier in May, Glory grabbed the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ album chart after a successful social media campaign driven by Britney’s passionate fans. To reward their efforts, Britney dropped all-new cover art for the album on May 8, which featured the singer in a scanty gold monokini with her back arched against the desert floor. “You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen! Couldn’t have done it without you all!,” Britney gushed under the post.

Sadly, Britney won’t be following up this song release with new music in the nearby future, we’ve heard. “Britney has no plans to make any new music anytime soon,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April. “Britney does share with those close to her that she would like to make a comeback in music one day again, but she’s nowhere near that.” While she remains under conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears, 67 — whose health scare forced her to cancel her Las Vegas residency in Jan. 2019 — our source adds, “Right now, she’s working on herself as best as she can as she would love to regain more independence in her own life.”