Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Is ‘Super Protective’ Of Her: His Only Focus Is Her Happiness
Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari have been together since 2016 and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he will ‘always be by her side.’
Britney Spears, 38, met her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, in October 2016 when he starred as her love interest in her “Slumber Party” music video and they’ve been practically inseparable ever since. Fans of the pop princess know she hasn’t always been lucky in love but multiple sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her happiness is the top “priority” for Sam.
And having Sam by her side definitely makes Britney happier! As HollywoodLife previously reported the couple has been making the most of their time together during the COVID19 quarantine. “They’ve been enjoying life at her place,” a source close to the couple shared, “laying by the pool, going for hikes, cooking healthy meals, watching movies, that kind of thing. Britney is head over heels in love with Sam, he’s been such a rock for her. You would never know that he’s so much younger than she is because he’s so mature and grounded. She would love to marry him one day and have a baby with him.”
We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️ There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess 👸 Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears 🎆 My Ass still hurts from falling and breaking the ice 😂😂😂😂 you get it? 😉 #breaktheice
A second source also dished to HollywoodLife on the loved up couple’s baby plans. ”There has been talk between Brit and Sam on having children, especially before she turns forty but that is in no way going to make or break their relationship if they have one or not,” they said. “It has been a discussion but not a mandate, they talked and talk about it but it is not something that they are actively trying to make happen. She is more concerned with maintaining the relationship, getting in the best shape of her life, having fun with Sam and eventually getting engaged to Sam and married to Sam.”