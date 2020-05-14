Britney Spears Is So ‘In Love’ With Sam Asghari: How They’re Keeping Romance Alive In Quarantine

Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari have reunited amid the coronavirus quarantine, and are just as in love as ever!

Britney Spears, 38, and Sam Asghari, 26, are so “in love”! A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair were keeping the romance alive while under lockdown. “Britney and Sam reunited at the beginning of the month, she had to wait two weeks to see him when she got back from Louisiana because she wanted to follow all the proper guidelines. But now they’re quarantined together and she’s very happy about that,” the source told us. “They’ve been enjoying life at her place, laying by the pool, going for hikes, cooking healthy meals, watching movies, that kind of thing. Britney is head over heels in love with Sam, he’s been such a rock for her. You would never know that he’s so much younger than she is because he’s so mature and grounded. She would love to marry him one day and have a baby with him.”

A second source also dished to HL on whether another baby could be in Britney’s future. ”There has been talk between Brit and Sam on having children, especially before she turns forty but that is in no way going to make or break their relationship if they have one or not,” they said. “It has been a discussion but not a mandate, they talked and talk about it but it is not something that they are actively trying to make happen. She is more concerned with maintaining the relationship, getting in the best shape of her life, having fun with Sam and eventually getting engaged to Sam and married to Sam.”

The source also added that the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works of their relationship timeline. “So for now, hanging out and working out together is something they are focusing on and dealing with, the rest will come along when it comes along. Thankfully the rut they are in is a good one and the quarantine isn’t making them sick of each other, they are actually getting along better than ever. They have each other and that is really nice for them both.”

The two met in 2016 and kept their relationship pretty hush-hush until December of that year when the couple was spotted ringing in the New Year together in LA! Since then, Sam has been all over Britney’s social media, and he’s been an incredible support system for her during trying moments in her life within the last few years. Here’s hoping that these two will be reunited soon!