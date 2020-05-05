Britney Spears ‘totally forgot’ that she and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, made a lip sync video to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s ‘Baby Got Back!’ She shared the clip to her over 24 million Instagram followers as she continues to quarantine without him.

Britney Spears is definitely missing her love, Sam Asghari, while she continues to self-isolate in Los Angeles. Luckily, she has some sweet throwback videos of her BF of roughly four years to look back on! On May 4, Britney took to her Instagram account to share a funny clip of herself and Sam lip syncing to Sir Mix-A-Lot‘s 1992 hit tune “Baby Got Back.” In the video, which featured a vintage filter, Britney expertly mimicked the iconic monologue featured at the beginning of the video. “Oh my gawd, Becky. Look at her butt,” Britney mouthed as the audio played. Throughout the monologue, Britney steered the camera lens over to Sam, who was lounging and enjoying the sun. By the time the unforgettable hook of the song came around, the camera was on Sam, who went all out performing Sir Mix-A-Lot’s lyrics, “I like big butts and I cannot lie!” Britney adoringly captioned the video, “baby got back,” adding two winking emojis with their tongues sticking out. “Ps I totally forgot we made this @samasghari,” she added to the caption.

While Britney has no doubt been reminiscing on simpler times with her love, it hasn’t made quarantining without him any less easier. “I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago….so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime,” Britney revealed in the caption to her April 29 Instagram post, where she wore a gorgeous floral crop top with long sleeves that perfectly showed off her sculpted abs. “I have actually lost weight from missing him….now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do,” she confessed.

In the last few days, Britney has been sharing a number of photos of her and Sam, highlighting just how much she is missing him. One throwback post even featured the lovebirds riding their bikes through a beautiful botanical garden. “I miss sunny bike riding days with this man,” she captioned the images. But the “Toxic” singer has been doing her best to stay focus, and most importantly stay healthy.

The performer is rarely shy about showing off her fitness routine, and did just that on April 29, but shocked her fans with a surprising admission. “Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down unfortunately,” Britney confessed in the video. “I had two candles and…yeah…one thing lead to another and I burned it down. So I’m in here and I only have two pieces of equipment left and I’m going to show you guys what I do during this time,” she further explained to fans. After speaking with the Ventura County Fire Dept PIO, HollywoodLife learned that the fire department was not called to the location of the blaze. It seems that Britney and her family were able to extinguish the flames themselves.

As for the difficult separation she is experiencing from Sam, Britney is still clearly holding out hope that she will be reunited with him soon! The two met in 2016 and kept their relationship pretty hush-hush until December of that year when the couple was spotted ringing in the New Year together in LA! Since then, Sam has been all over Britney’s social media, and he’s been an incredible support system for her during trying moments in her life within the last few years. Here’s hoping that these two will be reunited soon!