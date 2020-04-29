This explains why Britney Spears took her home workouts outside for so long. The pop princess has admitted she accidentally burned down her indoor gym due to an unfortunate candle accident.

Britney Spears, 38, loves to show fans her favorite workouts via Instagram videos. But her familiar home gym with purple lights inside of her Thousand Oaks, CA estate has been absent from her posts, and now we know why. It turns out, she accidentally burned it down some months back. Which is why so many videos since have been of her working out in her yard or in other parts of her house, including her living room and bedroom. Britney made the house fire revelation in an Apr. 28 Instagram video post, where she showed fans more of her favorite exercises.

“Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down unfortunately. I had two candles and…yeah…one thing lead to another and I burned it down. So I’m in here and I only have two pieces of equipment left and I’m going to show you guys what I do during this time,” Britney explained to fans. She looked incredible in a black sports-bra top and tiny ab-baring shorts, while piling her blonde locks atop her head with a clip.

Britney wrote in the caption of the video, “It was an accident ….but yes….I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames. BOOM!!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways !!!!

Brit’s nearly empty gym could be seen behind her. The mirrored wall is in the back of the room, and it appears there’s new flooring that has been put in. The “Perfume” singer stood in front of a stair-master and a stomach crunch exercise machine. She then showed fans a series of exercises she does with simple five-pound hand-weights, including horizontal arm lifts, squats and lunges.

Britney then moved the action outside onto a balcony of her house, where a gorgeous area rug could be seen on the hardwood floor where her French door had been opened. She had her trainers on as she went about a series of yoga poses without a mat on her granite flooring. Morgan Saint’s song “You” played over her sped up routine. Britney really does like exercising outdoors, as green leafy trees are seen blowing in the background.