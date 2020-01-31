Britney Spears Kisses BF Sam Asghari & Thrusts Her Hips In Sexy Throwback Yoga Video

Britney Spears is showing off her incredible flexibility, as well as her love for BF Sam Asghari, in a sizzling yoga video.

We’re the witness to Britney Spears‘ fitness. She’s showing off how amazingly flexible she is in a throwback video the singer posted on Jan. 30. The giant Christmas tree in the background of her living room is a dead giveaway that it wasn’t current, along with her caption, “When my tree was still up…. lol … oh how I miss it !!!! Hope you guys are having a wonderful day … God bless!!” The video starts with Brit on her knees, bending backwards while thrusting her hips forwards. Loving boyfriend Sam Asghari bends down and gives her the sweetest kisses on the lips, while grabbing the back of her head before heading out of the frame.

In the sped-up video, Britney really gets going. The 38-year-old does a series of back bends, even ending up on her tip toes, Then she gets down on her back for some leg lifts before moving on to upward hip thrusts. Then she really proves how she’s got so much balance power, as she does headstands that also includes bending her legs backwards. That’s some serious core strength! Britney’s rock hard abs are on display thanks to her yellow sports bra and and black yoga pants.

Britney loves sharing videos of how incredibly fit she is, especially while doing yoga. She started out 2020 by posting a video in her backyard on Jan. 2, wearing a purple bikini while going through Chaturanga and other moves. Brit shared another yoga video while on vacation in Hawaii on Jan. 12. This time she was in a turquoise bikini and told fans in the caption, “Another day at yoga….consistency is key. With me it’s sort of like prayer.”

Brit’s fans went wild for the video. User katiemaccourt called her “fitney the Queen 👑❤️,” while mikeytbh was impressed with everything in the vid, commenting, “QUEEN OF POP, YOGA, AND CHRISTMAS TREES!” After she took a break from social media during a turbulent time in 2019, fan ok.naeem told her, “love having britney post more regularly! keep it up we love you :),” while exante.man wrote that, “Britney is not only the Queen of pop. But Queen of Fitness!!”