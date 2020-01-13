Britney Spears spent ‘another day at Yoga’ while in tropical Hawaii and shared her latest practice with her fans and followers on social media!

It was just another day in paradise for Britney Spears on Jan.12, as she took to nature to share her latest Yoga practice with her over 23 million followers on Instagram. The “Circus” singer, 38, took to her social media platform to share her entire Yoga flow at high speed, adding some fun ukulele music to the mix for additive flair. Britney sported a blue string bikini and white trainers for her session outside. She started out by rolling her shoulders and neck before heading into a full flow, which featured poses such as downward dog, cobra, and side angle. “Another day at yoga …. consistency is key,” Britney began the caption to her post. “With me it’s sort of like prayer. Such a beautiful day …. god speed and god bless,” she added before including a slew of emojis such as a dress, high heel, and fish!

As Britney’s followers know all too well, the pop princess has really been getting into Yoga since the start of 2020. On Jan. 2, Britney took to her Instagram once again to share her first Yoga routine of the year. With her cute dogs scurrying around her, the Billboard Music Award winner donned a violet string bikini and showed off her toned body, while focusing her intention on strengthening her core, arms, and legs during her practice. But even she admitted that, being new to Yoga, it did take some adjustment. “I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go….learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body,” she wrote in the caption to her post. Yoga is definitely a new form of physical wellness that Britney is devoting herself to, after posting several videos where she’s enjoying different forms of exercise.

Fans are very used to seeing Britney devote herself to all different kinds workouts, including rigorous weight lifting routines! On Nov. 5, 2019, Britney shared her exercises involving weights and elements of Yoga with her fans, while giving them a glimpse at the results the workout and yielded. Britney showed off her strong core and fit arms as she alternated between different weight lifting repetitions with her dumbbells. Wearing a sports bra and a pair of polkadot shorts, it was clear that all of Britney’s work was giving her the results she wanted! “Thank God for Mother Nature … she’s my best friend at the moment 😉😉… !!!!!!!!” Britney captioned Tuesday’s video, adding, “My normal yoga and weights routine always gets me going!!!!! Great day,” she shared enthusiastically in her caption.

Clearly, Britney is starting out her 2020 on the right foot! She’s always been so health-centric when it comes to her lifestyle over the years, and fans love to get a glimpse inside her daily routine. We cannot wait for Britney to keep offering us more inspiration to lead 2020 with a healthy mind, heart, and body.