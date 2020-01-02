Only two days into 2020 and Britney Spears is already putting the rest of us to shame with an intense yoga routine in a sexy purple bikini. Even Snooki wants in on Britney’s hot fitness action.

It may be a new year but it’s the same Britney Spears when it comes to her incredible devotion to fitness. The 38-year-old took advantage of the warm SoCal temps to do her Jan. 2 yoga routine outside her home in a sexy purple bikini. She shared the video with her Instagram followers, noting in a cheery voice, “Today I’m outside and I’m going to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest and I’m out here with my dogs and we’re going to have a beautiful day. Hi mamas!” she called out to her pets.

After her intro, Brit switched the action to her back patio where a blue yoga mat could be seen in the background. She began in a standing position, doing some neck rolls, swiveling her hips and generally loosening up her body while wearing just the bikini and a pair of white trainers. She then switched up the video to a sepia-tone and showed her yoga movements on her mat. She began with the standard Chaturanga warm up then moved on to the sexiest cat-cow position ever, shimmying her hips and toned abs back and forth instead of up and down.

The sexy yoga caught former Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s attention, as she asked in the comments, “Could i come?” She definitely has time on her hands after announcing on Dec. 6, 2019 that she was retiring the MTV show. “I hate being away from the kids, I don’t like partying three days in a row, it’s just not my life anymore,” she said on her It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast. “And I wanna be home with the kids. I don’t mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.”

As for Britney, she’s up for a partner as she revealed in the caption for her video that she’s going to be pursuing more acro yoga in 2020. It’s a practice that combines yoga and acrobatics and utilizes a parter for the intricate moves. “I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go….learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!!” she wrote. Britney is also mindful of how important working out is, especially in the outdoors. “I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature….she’s really no joke….she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside….!!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️,” she added.