Britney Spears Cuddles BF Sam Asghari In Cute Birthday Tribute: I ‘Love Him More Than Anything’

Britney Spears sent fans’ temperatures soaring, sharing a series of hot photos with BF Sam Asghari. She told the hunk how much she ‘loves and adores him’ him in a birthday tribute.

Fans of Britney Spears would be thrilled if her boyfriend Sam Asghari’s birthday came more than once a year. The pop princess is wishing her sweetie a happy early birthday and telling the world that she “adores and loves him more than anything” in a series of three sexy Instagram pics. Sam is standing behind Britney, 38, with a red backdrop behind them. The hunky trainer is wearing a pair of tight camo shorts and is shirtless, while Britney is wearing a plunging white bodysuit with white lace sleeves. She looks so beautiful with her long blonde hair flowing in waves and rocking a bright red lip.

In the fist photo, Sam is holding Britney’s hand, which is around her waist. She has her head arched back into his chest and both Brit and Sam have bright, wide open mouthed smiles. She captioned it with “💋💋💋” emojis and fans loved it. User kasi told her “happy to see u happy brit,” in the comments while fan zack added, “Omg this brings me so much joy ❤️.”

Shortly after posting the first photo, Britney shared another one which was steamier. Again she left “💋💋💋” as her caption to pic of Sam’s hands holding onto Britney’s hips. She has her hand reached back around Sam’s neck and has her head tilted to the side, as Sam looks like he’s going in to kiss her cheek. Fans were loving the sudden burst of posting from Britney, with user naeem writing “we are being FED,” and user adrian agreeing, adding, “You really are feeding us today 😩💗.”

Then in Britney’s final photo, she added the caption that explained the sexy and loving shots with her boyfriend of three years. “ Happy early B-day to this man !!!!! I adore and love him more than anything ….. ❤️🦁 !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari 💋💋💋 !!!!!! ” she wrote about her sexy guy turning 26.

Britney and Sam met in 2016 while filming her “Slumber Party” music video. He slipped her his phone number and a few months later she found it again and decided to go for it. The gorgeous couple has been together ever since and he makes Britney so happy, which is incredibly important to her fans.