Britney Spears and Sam Asghari melted fans’ hearts (and eyes) with their romance and hot beach bodies! The couple is starting to venture outside again amid the worldwide health crisis.

A romantic beach date with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, inspired Britney Spears, 38, to update a famous line from The Beatles. “All you need is love and the beach,” the pop star captioned a slideshow of Instagram photos taken during their day spent by the sea, which Britney shared on June 22. Well, the line actually came from a coloring book page that Britney filled in while lounging on the sand with Sam!

The slideshow also featured photos of Britney and her beau holding hands and getting cozy on their neighboring beach towels. Even while enjoying time by the water, both Sam and Britney made sure to keep their face masks on! Britney wore a white cloth mask that didn’t clash with her pink and leopard print bikini, while Sam rocked a blue medical face mask with his beachy tank top.

Aside from Britney and Sam’s love for one another, the couple’s fitness was the other most attention-grabbing detail in these photos! Britney and Sam showed off their toned backs, legs and arms while indulging in their afternoon of romance by the sea. Their muscles are hardly a shock, however, considering that this couple loves to film workout videos together and met on the set of a music video for Britney’s 2016 song “Slumber Party.”

Britney Spears gets silly with Sam Asghari amid their quarantine inside the pop singer’s mansion in Thousand Oaks, CA.

The romantic photos made fans swoon — even Ariana Grande felt compelled to leave an emoji of a black heart in the comments section! Other followers left comments such as “BEST COUPLE EVER” and “Malibu Barbie and Ken.”

The photos also showed off Britney’s recent hair makeover! The blondie “finally” updated her ‘do to have sideswept bangs, which she debuted to adoring fans on May 18. More than a month later, and it looks like this hairstyle — reminiscent of her fringe in the 2000 music video for “Oops!… I Did It Again” — has stuck with Britney.

Britney and Sam are finally becoming more comfortable with venturing outside as pandemic-imposed restrictions have been loosening up in the state of California. On June 18, the lovers broke quarantine for a rare outing to go bike riding. Otherwise, the couple has been staying safe inside Britney’s mansion in Thousand Oaks, CA as they wait out the coronavirus breakout.