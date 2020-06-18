Britney Spears Goes On A Romantic Bike Ride With Boyfriend Sam Asghari After Fleeing Quarantine — See Pic

For the first time since quarantine began in March, Britney Spears has been spotted outside of her home, having fun in public. She rode bikes and played in a park with her BF Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears looked free as can be during a rare public outing on June 18. Even before the COVID-19 quarantine, she was a bit of a homebody. But after being in lockdown for most of the spring in her Thousand Oaks, CA mansion, she’s finally out and about again. The 38-year-old made sure to wear a protective face mask and gloves, as she and boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, did some shopping and had lunch near her home. After that, the couple rode bikes and the pop star ran sprinting barefoot through the green grass in a local park as seen in new photos.

Britney’s outfit was definitely made for playing in, as she wore a short-sleeved blue and white checkered crop top. It showed off the pop princess’s toned waist perfectly. She matched it with tan hip-hugger shorts, and the garment’s waistline rested about four inches below her belly button. They are the same shorts Britney wore in recent snaps showing off her new bangs, where she added a white crop top in photos flaunting her fun hair makeover. So she really seems to love that piece of her wardrobe.

Before their afternoon of fun, Britney covered up — albeit slightly — with a blue blazer over her crop top as she and Sam had lunch at Islands Restaurant, then stopped by a Nordstrom department store. Brit showed that she’s taking COVID-19 protection seriously. She wore white rubber gloves as she held onto an orange smoothie while leaving Nordy’s. She pulled her white face mask down slightly, so she could sip on her refreshment.

Then it was playtime! Britney and Sam stopped off at a local park where the “Toxic” singer cut loose. She kicked off her Birkenstock sandals and went running barefoot through the grass at full speed. A photographer could be seen shooting pictures of the pop star as she ran towards him at one point.

Brit then hopped on a mint green beach cruiser to go for a bike ride. She had been cooped up inside her home for so long that she looked thrilled to be out pedaling around. The stunning blonde had been keeping up her workout routines at home through intense yoga sessions and other physical training with Sam. But there’s nothing like running around in a park and going for a bike ride to make fitness more fun.