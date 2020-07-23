Bryan Spears recently spoke out about his younger sister Britney’s conservatorship, admitting that she’s ‘always wanted to get out’ of the arrangement.

One of Britney Spears‘ family members is speaking out. Britney’s older brother Bryan Spears, 43, didn’t hold back in a new interview about the Glory singers’ on-going conservatorship, which is in place until Aug. 22. “She’s always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship]…it’s very frustrating to have,” Bryan said candidly on the July 23 episode of the As Not Seen On TV podcast. “Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating,” the film and television producer explained of the 38-year-old’s current situation.

“[Britney]’s been in this thing for quite some time now,” he went on of the conservatorship arrangement, which went into place in 2008 and means father Jamie Spears, 68, legally oversees her financial affairs. “Obviously there was a need for it at the beginning that I assume everyone knows the issues that were going on, and now they’ve made some changes and all we can kinda do is hope for the best,” the Kentwood, Louisiana said of Britney, who is mom to Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13.

Bryan went on to address the current #FreeBritney movement that has trended for weeks on social media, including on July 22 when a hearing was scheduled regarding the current arrangement. “I don’t quite know what [the fans] meaning is…I am aware that they feel like it’s, maybe she’s being confined or held against her will in some capacity, but I can’t really speak for them,” he noted. “She’s been surrounded by people since she was 15…I know what she wants,” he said, also saying that the conservatorship has been “a great thing for our family.”

“In the beginning, [the conservatorship] was hard…what I think kind of got us all through it, all of us have been pretty close all these years,” the eldest child of Jamie and Lynne Spears, 65, admitted. “In general, I think [my dad Jamie] has done the best he could given the situation he was put in. We’ve had to work together as a family to keep it all going,” Bryan also said in the rare interview.