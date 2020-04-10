How Britney Spears Is Maintaining Her ‘Close Relationship’ With Her Sons While In Quarantine

Britney Spears’ sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, are currently in quarantine with their dad Kevin Federline — but she’s in constant communication with them over FaceTime!

Britney Spears, 38, isn’t letting quarantine stop her from her mama duties! The pop star has been regularly talking to her sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 13, who are currently at home with their dad Kevin Federline, 42. “Britney is in constant communication with on the phone and via FaceTime with her boys but they primarily are spending their time with Kevin and his family which is really regular life for them,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “[Sean and Jayden] very active boys and like to play sports and skateboard and do those types of things,” the insider added.

The quarantine has been hard on both Britney and the kids, but both parties have been making time for each other and catch up. “Like all teenage boys, they’re doing the best they can being cooped up but they do see their mom when they can,” the source dished, also noting the former couple’s custody arrangement. “They’ve been living primarily with Kevin most of the time anyways, so there’s really no change as far as custody is concerned. But they love their mom of course and have a great, close relationship with her. There’s just more stability and consistency at Kevin’s house.”

Britney and Kevin tied the knot in 2004, but divorced just three years later in 2007. Since their split, Britney has been under a legal conservatorship. As for custody, the exes came to a new agreement in Sept. 2019 that gave her 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights compared to their prior arrangement that saw them share the boys 50/50.

Despite not being able to be with her kids, Britney has been keeping a positive attitude on social media with uplifting posts and workout routines! “If you want to conquer the anxiety of life …. live in the moment and breathe !!! Especially take time to smell the roses,” she wrote on a caption of a rose on Friday, April 10. She went on to thank healthcare workers and essential workers. “To all the workers who have put so much time and dedication to helping us through the Coronavirus, I want to say thank you to all of you — your help and dedication means so much to all of us, and we love you!” she said in a selfie video shot that same day.