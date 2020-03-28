Britney Spears Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of ‘Oops’ With ‘Freaking Hot’ Throwback Pic

Britney Spears got fans feeling nostalgic when she shared a throwback pic of her looking ‘freaking hot’ in her ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ outfit!

How time has flown! Britney Spears, 38, celebrated the 20th anniversary of her iconic hit “Oops” on Friday, March 27, the same day it was released 20 years ago. 20 YEARS AGO OMG. She shared what looked to be a behind-the-scenes pic of her in her legendary red leather outfit that left little to the imagination while talking about the impact that song has had on her life. “Oops!….how did 20 years go by so fast,” she captioned the pic. “I can’t believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot… but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by! And now we’re sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars… of course I am just kidding! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it …. sending love to you all.”

Britney’s legions of fans lined up the comments section with their own memories of the song while also gushing over how much they still love her all this time later. “Oops” was the title track of her sophomore album that was released in May of 2000 after the unbelievable success of her debut effort …Baby One More Time. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Charts with first week sales of 1,319,000 copies, breaking the previous Nielsen Soundscan record for the highest debut-week album sales by a female artist.

The mother-of-two continues to keep fans guessing what her next move will be. For now she’s having a lot of fun amid being in self-isolation like millions of others are currently doing. She posted a hilarious video of her screaming after her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, scared her while they were on a hike.

She’s also been staying in tiptop shape lately! The “Showdown” singer joked about beating decorated Olympian Usain Bolt‘s 100-meter record by saying she did it even faster than he did. Here’s hoping we see more amazing moments from one of the biggest pop stars to ever exist in the near future!