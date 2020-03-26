Britney Spears Celebrates Finishing 100-Meter Dash In 5.97 Seconds — Less Time Than Usain Bolt

Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to share her 100-meter dash time of 5.97 seconds, making her slightly faster than World Champion Usain Bolt, whose current world record is roughly four more seconds than Britney’s time!



“You better work,” are three words from Britney Spears‘ iconic song “Work B*tch,” and work is exactly what she did! The entertainer, 38, took to her Instagram on March 25 to share with her over 23 million followers her record time in her 100-meter dash. “Ran my first 5,” Britney began the caption to her post, which featured a screen shot of the time 5.97 seconds. “Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!! Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash,” she finished her caption with a string of emojis.

While Britney’s aforementioned times are really quite impressive on their own, her 5.97 second run truly had some fans shocked! A number of fans marveled at her speed in the comments, as others questioned its authenticity, but one of Britney’s followers pointed out, “Usain Bolt doesn’t even run the 100m this fast.” The Olympian and world champion, 33, has a penchant for setting world records and did so in August 2009 when he ran 100-meters in 9.58 seconds at the World Championships in Berlin. The athlete has gone on to win eight gold medals at the Olympics between 2008-2016. But no athlete has yet to meet his time. Until now, it would seem.

But even if Britney’s time is a bit off or as accurate as she says, it doesn’t take away how active and purposeful the star has been about showing her rigorous workout routines with her fans. The “Toxic” singer’s Instagram is full of extensive exercises and Yoga poses that she has dedicated herself to for a number of months. Often, Britney shares her successes with her fans, like getting to 60 laps in her pool on Nov. 3!

Lately, however, Britney has turned her sights on bringing positivity and a healthy active life together amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a video she shared to Instagram on March 18, Britney vowed to “do a Yoga pose and a Yoga move every day on my Instagram” in order to help “inspire everyone to stay healthy and sane and to be better people.”