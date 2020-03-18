In an effort to encourage her fans and followers to stay ‘sane and healthy,’ Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to share that she would dedicate her time by sharing a new Yoga pose everyday as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.

Britney Spears is taking on her own crusade to help her fans and followers cope during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to her Instagram account on March 18, Britney shared a thoughtful video with her over 23 million followers where she made a thoughtful commitment to them. “With the Corona disease going around, which is absolutely horrendous and crazy and so scary for our nation right now, I think it’s, personally, so important for us to try and stay with people who try to lift your frequency to a higher ground, and to stay sane and healthy and to better ourselves,” the “Toxic” singer, 38, shared in her video, where she wore a cute, spring top and white shorts. Then Britney shared what she will be giving her fans as everyone continues to navigate this worrisome time.

“So, for inspiration for men and children and women around the world, I’m going to try to do a Yoga pose and a Yoga move every day on my Instagram,” she revealed. Britney went on to share that her goal in making her personal project happen was to “inspire everyone to stay healthy and sane and to be better people.” She also reiterated her commitment, captioning her post, “We are all dealing with the Corona virus all around the world ….. to get through this together we need to remain positive and lift each other up.”

Britney often uses her Instagram to show off her various workouts and healthy lifestyle practices with her fans. Recently, however, she came under fire from fans and was forced to clap back at them! Internet trolls left a string hurtful messages for the “Break The Ice” singer to find on her March 2 to March 5 posts, which featured her wearing a white bikini she claimed to have belonged to her grandmother. The hurtful comments did not sit well with Britney at all, and she let the haters know. “Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings,” Britney shared in her March 17 Instagram post. “And I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know.…this goes for bullying anyone really.”

Britney wrapped up her post with an image that read “Nobody watches you harder than the people that can’t stand you.” But fans have continued to love Britney’s social media posts ever since she started sharing glimpses of her life. Now, Britney is using her platform to create some good in the world, and we cannot wait to see this journey unfold!