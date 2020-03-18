Britney Spears Claps Back At Internet Bullies Who Criticized Her For Posting ‘The Same 15 Pictures’

Britney Spears is firing back at internet trolls who want to bring her down by attacking her for posting ‘the same 15 pictures.’ She admitted in her long message that the ‘mean comments’ really hurt her feelings.

Britney Spears, 38, has finally had enough. The singer responded to cruel internet trolls in a long Instagram message on March 17. The bullies had been criticizing Britney for posting similar pictures of herself in a white swimsuit, which she’s claimed is her grandmother’s swimsuit, against a red background. From March 2 to March 5, Britney posted a series of similar photos of herself, with some featuring her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all !!!!” Britney wrote in her long Instagram message. “I’ve never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background !!!! Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!!” Britney also posted a quote alongside her message that read, “Nobody watches you hard than the people that can’t stand you.”

Just before she clapped back at trolls, Britney sent love to her fans amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Sending out prayers and love to all of the families in this hard time ….. God Bless you all !!!!” she wrote.

The “Womanizer” singer has been on a work hiatus since Jan. 2019. Her son, Jayden Federline, 13, had fans worried about Britney’s future with music when he went live on Instagram on March 3. Jayden said: “I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’” Britney has not released new music since 2016.