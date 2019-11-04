You better work! Britney Spears took to Instagram to share with her fans and followers her insane, 60 lap pool exercise and even confessed the workout ‘was hard.’

Britney Spears, 37, is no stranger to showing off her amazing body and rigorous workout regimen. And that’s just what she did on Nov. 3! The pop princess shared on her Instagram a brand new post featuring her very intense pool workout. “Usually in the mornings I swim 20 laps,” Britney began her video post. “But this morning, I’m going to go for 60. Do you think I can do it?” Yes! Britney completed her 60 laps in the pool and chronicled her workout with a high speed video of the performer swimming back and forth in her pool, set to Madonna‘s “Human Nature.” It looked like such an effort for the singer.

She was so proud of meeting her goal, in fact, that she captioned her post, “Yes I did my challenge of 60 laps and yes it was hard !!!!! When I swim laps in the mornings …. I usually have to take a nap … the water makes me sleepy like a baby,” she revealed. “Does anybody know of a new coffee brand ??? Any how …. such a sparkling dazzling day ….the sun is so beautiful …. it makes the pool glisten like glitter …….!!!!!! PS Sorry I’m not wearing makeup, but sometimes a girl’s face needs to breathe!!!” The singer was so honest in her post and looked absolutely great in her blue bikini — which actually looked pretty familiar.

On Oct. 28, the “Circus” songstress shared a cute video of herself showing off her amazing, toned abs in a blue string bikini and flowing floral dress. “I feel like a princess … wait no a queen …. a goddess,” Britney shared in her caption. Throughout the video post, Britney strutted and smiled for the camera, and even tipped her cute hat to her fans and followers, all set to French music! The pop star was having such fun, and her cute post and recent workout video come just after she went back to blonde!

Britney had gone brunette for a while, before deciding to go back to her roots with her beautiful blonde hairdo. The performer spent five weeks with darker hair, but even revealed that she was having a lot more “fun” as a blonde. “So maybe blondes do have more fun,” Britney shared in an Oct. 15 Instagram post. “It’s not professional Hollywood hair and makeup …. but hey it’s real and I’m watching Vacation !!! PS Just got out of pool so hair is wet … sorry!!!” Britney truly had nothing to apologize for. The singer has been living her best life in her best body and fans just love to see it.