Britney Spears Goes Back To Blonde & Admits They Have ‘More Fun’ After 5 Weeks As A Brunette

Britney Spears officially went back to blonde after being brunette for just one month & she showed off her fun new hair makeover on Oct. 15.

Britney Spears, 37, just debuted a brand new blonde hair makeover after revealing brunette hair just one month ago. Britney took to Instagram on October 15 where she shared a video of herself with platinum blonde hair, writing the caption, “So maybe blondes do have more fun. It’s not professional Hollywood hair and makeup …. but hey it’s real and I’m watching Vacation !!! PS Just got out of pool so hair is wet … sorry!!!” Her new hair is a super light shade of blonde and almost looks platinum, which is a stark difference from the dark brunette locks she showed off on September 4. This is not the first time Britney has gone blonde, in fact, she was a total blonde before dying it brown last month. So, we weren’t totally surprised to see her back with the new hue.

It seems as though every celebrity is switching up their hairstyle for fall and Britney is just the latest of many stars this past month. Kate Middleton, 37, debuted gorgeous new blonde highlights in London on October 9. Cardi B, 26, also chose to go blonde when she showed off a new bright bob hairdo on Oct. 8. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid, 22, was rocking blonde hair for a few months before she decided to dye it jet black on Oct. 1. Other stars including Lady Gaga, 33, and Demi Lovato, 27, chose to seriously spice up their looks when they went pink. Gaga showed off a complete pastel pink hairstyle on Oct. 6, while Demi opted to just dye the ends of her black bob a hot pink, on Oct 1.

Fall is the perfect time to switch up your look considering we’re transitioning seasons, and if you’re too scared to dye your hair a completely different color, then consider balayage. “Balayage is a French word meaning to sweep or paint. It is another technique used to highlight where the lightener is painted or swept directly into the hair to create a more natural look,” Joanna Delgado, a top colorist at Pierre Michel Salon in New York City, said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s different from traditional foiled highlights because it is more natural-looking, making the regrowth phase softer and less noticeable. This gives the client more time to go in between touch-ups. Neither technique is better, it all depends on what the client is looking for and the overall goal. There are certain looks that require one technique over the other.”

