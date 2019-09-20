Britney Spears looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived at the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards in LA on Sept. 20, where her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was honored.

Britney Spears, 37, never ceases to disappoint when it comes to her red carpet looks and this outfit was absolutely amazing. The singer arrived on the red carpet at the 2nd annual Daytime Beauty Awards on Friday, September 20, at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Britney stepped out for the occasion to support her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 25, who was honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award. Sam, who is a top personal trainer and actor, was recognized for his fitness influence on millions of people.

Britney looked great but didn’t seem to want to be out in public. She wore a cute little black dress that hugged her fit body and heavy dark eyeliner to match. Her new dark locks seem to have a reddish hue to them now when she walked through the LA sunlight. A pair of chunky black heels topped off her look but Brit didn’t end up staying at the event. She got out of her SUV and walked with Sam to the step and repeat wall to have their photo taken. She beamed at her boyfriend but could be seen mouthing “I want to go.” Sure enough after about 30 seconds of being photographed she literally left, heading back to her vehicle and bailing on the event. TMZ cameras captured the drama as Sam walked her back to the SUV but stayed around to get his award.

Not only did we love Britney’s outfit for the event, we especially loved seeing her new hair makeover in action. Britney dyed her blonde hair brown and was spotted out to dinner with Sam at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood on August 25. Seeing Britney as a brunette gives us major feels, as the last time we saw the singer with dark hair was in the 2000s when she was going through a bit of a rough patch.

We loved Britney’s outfit for the event and lately, she’s been slaying her red carpet style. Britney looked fabulous when she attended the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in LA on July 22, rocking a sexy skintight red dress. The one-shoulder Nookie Charm Midi Dress, which retails for just $142, hugged Britney’s petite figure perfectly. The bodycon frock featured a sweetheart neckline, which showed off ample cleavage, while a sexy little keyhole cutout was just below her chest. She topped her look off with a pair of black suede platform sandals, a diamond choker necklace, and a super long wavy high ponytail.

Britney absolutely stole the show at the Daytime Beauty Awards when she rocked this red carpet ensemble.