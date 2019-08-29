Britney Spears’ Hair Makeover: Singer Goes Brunette Again & Fans Go Wild — See Pic

Sunny, blonde Britney Spears has gone to the dark side…with her hair that is. She’s dyed it brunette again and fans are losing it.

It’s Blackout Britney bitch! Britney Spears has returned to the brunette hair that she rocked during some of the most turbulent times of her life. She was photographed on a date with boyfriend Sam Asghari at West Hollywood’s Cecconi’s on Aug. 25, wearing a white shirt and dark sunglasses over dinner. The new look has some fans cheering it on, while it reminds others of when she put out her 2007 album Blackout with her dark tresses on the cover. That was the year she had her highly publicized breakdown where she shaved her head and attacked a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella.

“This picture is NEW! Britney is a brunette again, Blackout-ney is back 😱😍❤️” the Britney fansite that got the pic posted in the caption. One fan wrote “Yaaas!!! Cool as 🔥bb hot as ice !!” while another added “Hot.” However a user named Allen commented, “I think dark hair on her is horrible especially with her current face. All that she needed was a good make up and healthy looking hair with less eye mascara.”

Britney has seemed to be reflective lately, writing about being in a “lonely” at times and how she has trust issues. Maybe that’s why she decided to get a fresh start with a new hair color. She shared an Aug. 20 Instagram post that read, “Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win.” The 37-year-old then wrote in the caption: “Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake. I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!!” she began.

“It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes …. so I simply choose not to look anymore … let the clever haters do what they do best …. hate!!!” she added. Her loving boyfriend Sam wrote in the comments “Winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world) ♥️.” We’re sure he loves Britney whether she’s brunette or blonde because as he said, her heart is the sweetest thing.