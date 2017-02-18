Britney Spears’ Head Shaving Breakdown, Comeback & More — Her Wild Ups & Downs

REX/Shutterstock

Just days after the ten year anniversary of Britney Spears’ infamous head shaving, the scripted biopic, ‘Britney Ever After,’ is set to premiere on Lifetime Feb. 18. With almost 20 years in the spotlight, Brit sure has been through a lot, and we’re reliving all her highs and lows right here. Take a trip down memory lane with us!

Britney Spears‘ career has been full of ups and downs, both professionally and personally. On Feb. 18, the Lifetime movie, Britney Ever After, will premiere, in which actors will portray everything that’s gone down for Britney, from the Mickey Mouse club, until now. But if you want to see how it went down in real life, we’re taking a look back, too.

After the debut of her “…Baby One More Time” video in 1999, Britney basically sky-rocketed to fame, instantly becoming one of the biggest and most iconic pop stars of her time. She quickly transformed from an innocent young girl into a sexual woman, with her image drastically changing in the public eye.

Brit enjoyed years of fame and fun, but eventually decided to get more serious in her personal life. Her infamous marriage to Jason Alexander in Vegas, and the subsequent annulment after just 55 hours, is still talked about to this day! It didn’t take long for her to bounce back from the chatter, though — she found love with Kevin Federline just months later, and they got married. By Sept. 2006, they already had two sons, Sean and Jayden.

However, after her split from the dancer in 2006, things took a drastic turn. Fans are still haunted by the image of Brit shaving off her hair in a Los Angeles salon in 2007, and although she tried to continue her career after the meltdown, things just weren’t the same — just take her still-criticized 2007 VMAs performance! She eventually lost custody of her sons, was placed on a 5150 hold, and had to have her father take control of her life as her conservator.

Eventually, Brit got it together, forging one of the most epic comebacks of all-time in Hollywood. She eventually turned her career around, regained joint custody of Sean and Jayden, and fully got her life back on track. From looking at her today, you’d never even think she could’ve went through all that drama in the 2000s!

