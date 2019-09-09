Britney Spears: The Reason She Dyed Her Hair Brown While Leaning On BF Sam Asghari

Britney Spears shocked fans when she changed her hair color from blonde to brown and we’re learning the reason behind it had to do with the conservatorship battle she’s been going through.

Britney Spears, 37, didn’t just go back to being a brunette because she simply wanted a color change! The singer, who changed her hair color from blonde to brown at the end of Aug., made the decision to help her maintain a positive attitude throughout the struggles she’s been going through with her dad Jamie Spears, 67, and his conservatorship status.

“Britney has been going through a lot with her Dad and his health, her health and the cancellation of her Vegas residency and now the recent drama surrounding her father and her kids has added to it all and the one way she is dealing with it all is by treating herself,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She wanted to change her hair because she wanted to feel good and put a lot of her focus on good things and her well-being and making herself look good has been a very nice remedy that takes her away from the drama she has been dealing with. She loves how it looks and she loves that everyone feels the same, it is making her feel really good.”

In addition to the hair change, Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari, 25, has helped her cope with with her recent family problems. “Britney’s boyfriend Sam has been an incredible pillar of strength for Britney as she deals with so much drama surrounding several aspects of her life,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Sam has a natural calmness to his personality and he helps provide Britney with a sense of security and comfort no matter what. Sam has stuck by Britney’s side throughout the ordeal with her conservatorship, and now dealing with her ex. Britney really does feel like the luckiest girl in the world to have him in her life.”

Britney and Sam have been dating since Jan. 2017 after meeting on the set of Slumber Party in 2016, and they have only seemed to get stronger as the years have gone on.