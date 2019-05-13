Britney Spears Reportedly Begs Judge To Free Her From Dad Jamie’s Control Under Conservatorship

At a closed court hearing on Friday, Britney Spears accused her father, Jamie Spears, of sending her to mental health treatment against her will, and asked to be freed from his control under her conservatorship, according to a new report.

Britney Spears appeared in court for a hearing regarding her conservatorship on May 10, and although it was closed to media, new alleged details about what went down have been revealed. The singer reportedly begged a judge to free her from her conservatorship, based on claims that her father, Jamie Spears, had allegedly committed her to a mental health treatment facility against her will and forced her to take drugs, according to TMZ. However, TMZ also previously reported that the type of conservatorship Britney is under allegedly does not give the conservator power to commit Britney to a facility against her will or force her to take any drugs against her will.

Still, Britney reportedly wants to completely end her conservatorship, which was put into place more than 11 years ago and allowed Jamie to control all of her assets. However, a judge reportedly did not grant her request. There has been no change in the conservatorship at this time…and there won’t be until an expert evaluates Britney and the situation, the site claims. Earlier this year, Britney cancelled her Las Vegas residency and began getting help at a wellness facility after her dad became severely ill and nearly died. In mid-April, it was first reported — by an anonymous source on a podcast — that Jamie had been holding Britney at the treatment center against her will. The allegations started a viral social media movement called ‘Free Britney,’ with fans begging Britney to be freed from her father’s control. Following the reports, Britney took to social media to give her fans an update. “Things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!!” she explained. “There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many crazy things being said. I’m trying to just take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me.”

In her statement, she also claimed that her former manager, Sam Lutfi, had been spreading false information about her situation. That specific comment about Sam was in reference to him tweeting that Britney needed to “replace the conservator.” He also added, “Your actions have instilled fear into her barbaric handlers minds but this staged performance is unacceptable. She appears terrified and aberrant.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the conservatorship hearing last week, Britney’s mom,Lynne Spears, made a shocking legal decision that also led to beliefs that the singer isn’t in the best hands with Jamie as her conservator. Lynne requested to gain access to Britney’s medical information and treatment plan, as she reportedly does not agree with how Jamie has been handling things. Lynne was by Britney’s side during the conservatorship hearing on May 10, as well.

HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Britney for comment regarding this situation.