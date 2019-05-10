Britney Spears Leaves Court Barefoot & Disheveled After She Attends Conservatorship Hearing With Mom

Britney Spears was pictured without socks or shoes on May 10, right after a hearing at which Lynne Spears reportedly tried to ‘gain access’ to her daughter’s medical records.

Britney Spears, 37, ditched her shoes before the singer even reached her vehicle on May 10, immediately following a court hearing about her conservatorship. The pop star, who was dressed in a T-shirt and bodycon skirt, was seen walking in a parking lot barefoot — you can see the photo here. To be fair, Britney could’ve been giving her feet a break after a court visit that sounded serious.

Britney was accompanied by her mother, Lynne Spears, who had requested the hearing to try and “gain access” to her daughter’s medical information and treatment plan, according to TMZ. What was actually discussed in Friday’s hearing remains unclear, as media was not allowed inside. There is an “extreme conflict” between Lynne and Britney’s father, Jamie Spears (they divorced in 2002), the outlet has reported before. Jamie has been Britney’s conservator since 2008 following his daughter’s breakdown the year prior. Now, Lynne and Jamie are apparently not seeing eye-to-eye in how Britney’s being managed, and Lynne’s lawyer wrote that it’s in Britney’s “best interest” for her mom “to have a voice” in this situation, per TMZ.

Even though Lynne is inserting herself into the conservatorship case, she isn’t seeking to become a co-conservator (this is a role that attorney Andrew Wallet occupied until resigning in March 2019). Concern continues to grow for Britney, even after she completed treatment at a health facility in late April. “Britney is making bad decisions and it’s a problem,” a source told TMZ, as we reported before — the outlet had also claimed that Britney’s medication had stopped working and doctors were so far unsuccessful at finding the right combination of drugs.

This troubling timeline begins in Jan. 2019, when Britney unexpectedly postponed her Britney: Domination Las Vegas residency. In an Instagram post, the performer wrote that she’d be prioritizing her family because her dad had been hospitalized and “nearly died” — it was later revealed that his colon ruptured in Nov. 2018. Multiple reports claimed that Jamie underwent a second surgery for his colon in the spring of 2019, and shortly after, news broke on April 3 that Britney checked herself into a health facility. She reassured fans that “all is well” but admitted her family had “been going through a lot of stress and anxiety” in her first video message since seeking treatment, which was shared to Instagram on April 23.