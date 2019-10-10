Cardi B Debuts New Blonde Bob, Following The Hottest Celeb Hair Trend This Fall: Before & After Pics

Cardi B just dyed her hair blonde & her new bob makeover makes her the latest celeb to try out this season’s hottest hair trend!



Cardi B, 26, is constantly switching up her look, so we weren’t totally surprised when she debuted a brand new blonde hair makeover on October 8. The rapper has been rocking a jet black lob for the past few months and her new blonde look is perfect for fall. Not only is it perfect for the season, but she also added a fun little accessory, choosing to wear a brown leather beret, which made her new hairdo ten times better. She showed off her new, super-short blunt bob while wearing a blue wrap tied cropped jacket with a white high-waisted mini skirt and thigh-high brown leather boots. Her waist was basically invisible in this outfit, as she showed off her toned abs and curvy figure. Bob haircuts have quickly become the hottest hair trend of the season, as more and more celebs have been chopping off their locks and trying out the chic look.

Cardi was just rocking shoulder-length jet black hair during Paris Fashion Week, but aside from that, she’s been wearing super long jet black hair while she performs, which she just did at the 2019 City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas on Oct. 6. Switching up her look is nothing new for the star who had dark blue hair back in June, long black hair with neon pink ends at the 2019 Music MidTown event in Atlanta on Sept. 12, and even rainbow dyed hair at the Real Street Festival in Anaheim on Aug. 11.

Lately, it seems as though all of the celebrities are undergoing hair makeovers for fall. While a lot of stars have been dying their hair new shades, tons of celebs have been chopping their locks into bobs. Reese Witherspoon, 43, just showed off a brand new short bob while in LA on Oct. 3, while Kylie Jenner, 22, debuted a bob on Oct. 9. Aside from haircuts, Bella Hadid, 23, dyed her blonde hair jet black, Dua Lipa, 24, went strawberry blonde, Demi Lovato, 27, rocked hot pink ends, and Ashley Benson, 29, went brunette.

There have been so many celebrity hair makeovers lately and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the gorgeous new looks!