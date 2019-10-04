Reese Witherspoon Debuts Short Bob & Channels Her ’90s ‘Cruel Intentions’ Character: See Pics

Reese Witherspoon debuted a super short bob haircut that resembled her character Annette from the ’90s movie, ‘Cruel Intentions,’ while she was out in LA on Oct. 2.

Reese Witherspoon, 43, is always playing around with her blonde hair and while she has rocked a short haircut before, she hasn’t had a bob like this in awhile. The actress debuted her short new bob haircut when she was out shopping with friends in LA on October 3 and we were immediately transported to the ’90s when Reese played Annette in the hit 1999 film, Cruel Intentions. Reese was only 23 years old when the film came out and she still manages to look the exact same. Not to mention, her daughter, Ava Phillippe, 20, looks exactly like her mother when she was that age, as well.

Reese showed off her blunt new bright blonde hairstyle which she styled with a pair of mid-rise light wash skinny jeans and a short-sleeve red floral button-down top tucked in. She topped her look off with a pair of white sneakers, black sunglasses, and a tote bag. Before chopping her hair super short, Reese was rocking shoulder-length locks, which looked just as good but was more Legally Blonde than Cruel Intentions.

It seems as though all of the celebs are switching up their hairstyles for fall and aside from Reese, Bella Hadid, 22, Dua Lipa, 24, Demi Lovato, 27, and so many others have been debuting hair makeovers. Bella looked unrecognizable when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 1, with jet black hair, which was a complete 180 from the bright blonde hair she’s been rocking all over the runways this past month.

Meanwhile, Dua, ditched her jet black hair for a pretty strawberry blonde hue which she debuted when she was out in NYC with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, 20, on Oct. 1. Demi also tried out a new look when she showed off her jet black bob with new hot pink dyed ends on Oct. 2. There have been so many amazing celebrity hair makeovers this year and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above.