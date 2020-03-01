Britney Spears — The Truth About How She’s Doing With Her Sons & Her Plans For The Future

Britney Spears has been through it for over a decade but the pop princess is on a mission to have a ‘happy’ future and to live ‘the life that she wants to live.’

“Britney is trying her best currently to live the life that she wants to live and be happy,” a source dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on Sunday, March 1. “She’s always had the support of her family, and while they’re still there, she’s doing the best she can as she really does want to make decisions for herself and do things on her own. She used to be in a position to let people lead the way but she’s recently decided she’d like to live her life the way she wants to and do what she wants and it’s been very, very hard. There was some trouble from her family over the fact that she wanted to try to take her own leadership.”

Three people that appear to be a source of positivity in the “Stronger” singer’s life are her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, and her sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13. “Sam loves her so much and he’s so patient with her and sticks by her constantly despite things are at times difficult,” our insider continued. “The love of Sam and her boys is endless and they’re always at the forefront of her mind. Sam gets her and is with her because he truly loves and supports her and she’s so lucky to have him.”

“Her dad and Sam are actually the closest they have ever been,” the insider also revealed. “Sam listens to her father, too. Britney is so strong and Jamie and Sam just want everyone to see that about her. She cares so much about what her fans think which is why she posts so much on social media. She will follow the lead of everybody and her fans and now she’s kind of fighting back because she’s feeling stronger.”

Sorry Britney fans. Don’t expect anything new, entertainment wise, from the music legend anytime soon. “Britney is just focusing on living a lower key, normal life right now and she doesn’t feel ready to perform. She’s focusing on her health, family and personal well being,” our source said.