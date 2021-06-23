Justin Timberlake Slams Britney Spears’ Conservatorship & Sends His ‘Love’ To Her: ‘Let Her Live’

‘Jess & I send our love and our absolute support to Britney during this time,’ Justin also tweeted just hours after Britney’s bombshell testimony against her conservatorship.

Justin Timberlake, 40, publicly expressed support for ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, 39, after she spoke out in court against her tightly controlled conservatorship under dad Jamie Spears, 68. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” the Justified singer began a thread of tweets, posted on Wednesday, June 23. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right,” Justin penned.

“No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,” he also said, referencing Britney’s shocking claims that she is unable to have a third child with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, due to having an IUD that prevents pregnancy. Of note, Britney is mom to sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43. “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for…[my wife Jessica Biel] and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live,” he concluded.

Britney and Justin have a lengthy history together, dating back to their time as kids on The Mickey Mouse Club. Justin co-starred on the show at the age of 12 between 1993 and 1994 alongside 11-year-old Britney, which prompted a close friendship between Britney’s mother Lynne Spears and Justin’s mom Lynn Bomar Harless.

The duo unforgettably dated as teens from 1999 – 2002, splitting with a sour break-up that inspired Justin’s iconic single “Cry Me A River.” In the video for the song, directed by Francis Lawrence, Justin follows a Britney lookalike as sings about being cheated on. Although Justin never directly said Britney cheated, it was widely assumed by fans that was the reason for the split. In a later interview, the Palmer actor also made inappropriate comments about the couple’s sex life.

Justin’s public treatment of Britney was a focal point of controversial Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears, which detailed her on-going conservatorship. The “Like I Love You” singer issued an apology for his “misogynistic” behavior shortly after the film aired via Instagram. “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Justin wrote on Instagram on February 12, referencing the outpouring of comments from fans criticizing his past actions.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny,” he penned. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Justin continued. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”