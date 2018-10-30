Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Justin Timberlake Reveals He Wrote Iconic Britney Spears Breakup Song ‘Cry Me A River’ Two Hours After Split

Justin Timberlake Britney Spears
Shutterstock
Justin Timberlake Super Bowl LII, Minneapolis, USA - 04 Feb 2018 US singer Justin Timberlake performs during halftime of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 04 February 2018. The NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles play the AFC Champions New England Patriots in the National Football League's annual championship game.
Justin Timberlake performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, in Minneapolis Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football, Minneapolis, USA - 04 Feb 2018
Singer/performer Justin Timberlake performs at half-time as the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, in Minneapolis. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 to win their first Super Bowl Super Bowl Football, Minneapolis, USA - 02 Feb 2018
Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN NFL Super Bowl LII, Minneapolis, USA - 04 Feb 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 55 Photos.
Music Writer

In an excerpt from his new book, Justin Timberlake revealed some important new details surrounding his classic Britney Spears breakup anthem, ‘Cry Me A River.’

Yep, you read that right. Justin Timberlake, 37, revealed that he penned his classic smash, “Cry Me A River,” just two hours after he called it quits with his ex, Britney Spears, 36. It’s been long rumored that the former N’Sync member crafted the track in response to their breakup, but thanks to Justin new book, we’ve got concrete confirmation. “I’ve been scorned. I’ve been pissed off. The feelings I had were so strong I had to write it,” he writes of the breakup ballad in  Hindsight: And All The Things I Can’t See in Front of Me. “I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and hopefully relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we’ve all been there,” he also said of the track.

The iconic hit was released in 2002, just following the pair’s split. Britney and Justin  dated from 1998 to 2002 after meeting on set of The Mickey Mouse Club, but things got messy after rumors swirled the the Princess of Pop had cheated on JT. While Justin doesn’t mention Brit by name in the book, it WAS the only highly-publicized breakup surrounding the singer at the time, so it’s safe to say she gave Justin some inspo there.