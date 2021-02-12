Justin Timberlake Apologizes For ‘Failing’ Britney Spears & Janet Jackson: They ‘Deserve Better’

Justin Timberlake apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for ‘failing’ them and not speaking out against ‘misogyny and racism.’ He vowed to ‘do better.’

Justin Timberlake has apologized for “failing” Britney Spears and Janet Jackson after being criticized for not supporting either woman after his relationship with Britney ended and during the fallout from the 2004 Super Bowl controversy with Janet. “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Justin wrote on Instagram on February 12. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I fail,” Justin continued. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

Justin went on to talk about the “flawed” music industry, which he argues “sets men, especially white men, up for success.” He apologized for not recognizing his privilege, and stated that he “does not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.” He vowed to “do better and will do better.”

Justin continued: “I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved.”

Britney Spears and Janet Jackson have not yet responded.