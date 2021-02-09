Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Britney Spears Doc Drama & Praises Her ‘Admirable’ Conservator

Kevin Federline reacted to the ‘commotion’ happening in Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle, and revealed how their sons are doing, via his lawyer.

Kevin Federline seemingly showed his support for his ex-wife and the mother of two of his children, Britney Spears, four days after the FX documentary Framing Britney Spears put her conservatorship in the hot seat. “He thinks Jodi Montgomery has done an admirable job and he has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship,” Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told E! News on Feb. 9. Jodi is Britney’s temporary conservator until Sept. 2021, whom the 39-year-old pop star previously petitioned to be her permanent conservator and thus replace her father, Jamie Spears.

The attorney didn’t go into further detail about Kevin’s stance on the conservatorship battle, which is continuing into another hearing on Feb. 11. However, he did reveal that Kevin, 42, and Britney’s sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, “are doing great and Kevin is enjoying watching them grow up and evolve.” However, the attorney added that he has “no idea whether the kids are aware of the documentary” about their mother, who has 30 percent custody of the teenage boys. Kevin has 70 percent, which was an increase in custody that the dancer was given after his and Britney’s old 50-50 agreement was changed in 2019.

“Kevin enjoys the full extent of the custody that he has. Both parties are working well in exchanging custody,” the lawyer said of the exes’ current co-parenting situation. However, Britney’s father is currently not allowed to see his grandsons, due to a restraining order that Kevin obtained in 2019 after he accused Jamie of allegedly abusing Sean. Jamie has not violated this restraining order, Kevin’s attorney reported on Tuesday.

Britney Spears with her sons Jayden and Sean, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. (Courtesy of Instagram/@britneyspears)

In a separate interview, Kevin’s attorney provided further details on the dancer’s thoughts on Britney’s conservatorship battle. “I think Kevin feels that there seems to be a lot of commotion going on right now, and he trusts that the probate court is going to make orders that they feel are appropriate to protect Britney and her estate,” Kaplan told Page Six in a phone call on Feb. 9.

Kevin is the latest person in Britney’s life to weigh in on her legal battle with her father since The New York Times aired its Framing Britney Spears documentary on FX on Feb. 5. The pop star’s current boyfriend, Sam Asghari, dropped formalities completely after the special aired and called Jamie “a total d–k” and wrote that he has “zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way.” Sam has been dating Britney since 2016.

The new documentary put Britney’s conservatorship under the limelight, which has been controlled by her father since 2008. Jamie did temporarily step away from the role, though, after suffering health issues in Sept. 2019 — which is when Jodi became temporary conservator. Britney petitioned for Jodi to take over as her conservator permanently in Aug. 2020, and begged the court once again to completely remove her father from the conservatorship in Nov. 2020.

However, the court has not granted Britney’s wish; Jamie is currently serving as co-conservator of her estate with the Bessemer Trust Company equity firm. This means Britney’s personal and finance choices are not her own to make, which has fueled the #FreeBritney movement that is also highlighted in the new documentary.