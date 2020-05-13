Britney Spears ‘Would Love To Marry’ Sam Asghari ‘One Day’ — Plus: Their Plans For Kids Together

Britney Spears could be heading down the aisle with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in the future!

Britney Spears, 38, and Sam Asghari, 26, are often seen in a state of pure bliss with one another whether its at a glamorous red carpet event or in an adorable video posted on her wildly popular Instagram page. Things have gotten even better between them as time has gone by to the point where they could be making some life-changing steps in their relationship very soon. “Britney is head over heels in love with Sam, he’s been such a rock for her,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “You would never know that he’s so much younger than she is because he’s so mature and grounded. She would love to marry him one day and have a baby with him.”

A wedding is one thing, but another insider for HL dished that them having a baby together is not their be all and end all. “There has been talk between Brit and Sam on having children, especially before she turns forty but that is in no way going to make or break their relationship if they have one or not. It has been a discussion but not a mandate, they talked and talk about it but it is not something that they are actively trying to make happen.”

Other priorities have taken place for the “Toxic” singer at the moment. “She is more concerned with maintaining the relationship, getting in the best shape of her life, having fun with Sam and eventually getting engaged and married to Sam,” our source revealed. “Those are some of her immediate goals, the problem only being what everyone is dealing with and that is the pandemic.”