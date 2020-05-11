Britney Spears took to Instagram to show off a high energy workout video that featured her boyfriend Sam Asghari joining her for various intense moves like lifting weights, push-ups, and boxing swings.

Britney Spears, 38, and Sam Asghari, 26, proved they are the workout couple of the year when they had some fun busting out a sweat together in Britney’s latest Instagram video. In the music-filled clip, the singer and her hunky beau can be seen happily taking on intense exercises at the same time such as lifting weights, doing push-ups, and even having a boxing session, and the smiles didn’t leave their faces despite the hardcore moves. Britney wore a red crop top and short black shorts for the session while Sam went shirtless while wearing black shorts. “Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with 💪 !!!!! So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home 💪🌸🌹 couples that workout together stay together 😉 !!!!!” Britney’s caption for the video read.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on the upbeat tone of the video and they had plenty of positive things to say. “Couple goals! 💯 🙌🏻♥️” one fan wrote. “QUEEN OF WORKING OUT!!” another enthused. “This is what you DESERVE legend,” a third said while another called them “hot together.”

Britney and Sam’s video comes just a few days after Britney shared a different throwback video that showed her and Sam hilariously lip syncing to the popular 1992 hit song “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot. The clip proved the lovebirds have a very playful side and from the looks of their latest workout post, they’re continuing to embrace that whenever they can. Britney and Sam must have recently reunited because on Apr. 29, the pop artist admitted she was in quarantine in Louisiana and missing her longtime love. “I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago….so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime,” she captioned pics that showed her flaunting her toned abs. “I have actually lost weight from missing him….now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do.”

It’s great to see Britney and Sam embracing staying fit while spending time together. We hope to see more videos like their latest in the future!