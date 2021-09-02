Breaking News

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Spotted Ring Shopping At Cartier — Photos

britney spears and sam asghari
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004
Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Britney Spears may become a married woman once again, as her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was pictured shopping for rings at Cartier on Sept. 2.

Sam Asghari may be preparing to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Britney Spears, 39. The hunky 27-year-old actor, who previously joked that he and the singer are already “married with twins”, was pictured shopping for rings at Cartier in Los Angeles on Sept. 2. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

While wearing a navy blue tracksuit and sneakers, Sam really appeared to be taking his time as he looked through a few of the glass cases filled with expensive bling. And according to Page Six, the salesperson later brought out a diamond ring so Sam could get a closer look. However, it’s not clear whether or not he bought any jewelry.

HollywoodLife reached out to Britney and Sam’s reps for comment, but we didn’t receive immediate responses.

No matter where their relationship takes them next, Britney and Sam have both made it very clear how they feel about each other. “Not only has this cute a–hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!” Britney recently captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram. And she previously expressed how she’d like to get married to Sam and have children with him.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears: See Sexiest Photos Of The Singer

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Maybe now that her dad, Jamie Spears, 68, is stepping down from her conservatorship, it’ll happen.

If Britney and Sam do get married, this will be her third marriage. Britney was previously married to hometown pal Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and Kevin Federline, 43, from 2004 to 2007. She and Kevin share two children together — sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.