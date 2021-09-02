Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Spotted Ring Shopping At Cartier — Photos

Britney Spears may become a married woman once again, as her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was pictured shopping for rings at Cartier on Sept. 2.

Sam Asghari may be preparing to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Britney Spears, 39. The hunky 27-year-old actor, who previously joked that he and the singer are already “married with twins”, was pictured shopping for rings at Cartier in Los Angeles on Sept. 2. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

While wearing a navy blue tracksuit and sneakers, Sam really appeared to be taking his time as he looked through a few of the glass cases filled with expensive bling. And according to Page Six, the salesperson later brought out a diamond ring so Sam could get a closer look. However, it’s not clear whether or not he bought any jewelry.

HollywoodLife reached out to Britney and Sam’s reps for comment, but we didn’t receive immediate responses.

No matter where their relationship takes them next, Britney and Sam have both made it very clear how they feel about each other. “Not only has this cute a–hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!” Britney recently captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram. And she previously expressed how she’d like to get married to Sam and have children with him.

Maybe now that her dad, Jamie Spears, 68, is stepping down from her conservatorship, it’ll happen.

If Britney and Sam do get married, this will be her third marriage. Britney was previously married to hometown pal Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and Kevin Federline, 43, from 2004 to 2007. She and Kevin share two children together — sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.