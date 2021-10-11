Britney Spears Says Carrie Bradshaw & Beyoncé ‘Inspired’ Her Mysterious ‘Project Rose’

Britney Spears once again teased her elusive Project Rose, this time crediting ‘Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and Beyoncé as inspirations.

Britney Spears has been teasing something called “Project Rose” for several months now without providing much context, but it seems that the elusive project is inspired by two influential figures. The pop star, 39, shared a photo of herself with a pink rose fashioned around her neck on Instagram on October 11 and once again referenced Project Rose, revealing that Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and Beyoncé inspired the project.

In her photo slide, Britney included various snapshots of Carrie (portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) with large florals fashioned onto her clothes. She also includes an image of Beyoncé in a floral blouse. In her caption, she gushed about Carrie’s iconic wardrobe, calling it the “girliest, coolest, sexiest, crazy, sophisticated wardrobe known to mankind” — and writing that she’ll watch the fourth season and “pretend I’m right there in the story with her.”

“I feel like we are all girls wanting to have someone to look up to who will inspire us … yet it’s very hard because there will always be somebody prettier … smarter … and skinner,” the star mused. “But if you look at life like Carrie’s clothes, you will see perfect is boring !!!! I want to be different like Carrie.” The “Baby One More Time” singer added, “Psssss Beyoncé and Carrie both inspired Project Rose.”

Baby looks tired but she don’t give two shits how comfy she is, and that’s alright by me. Now like I questioned before, what is this project Rose?? pic.twitter.com/e1EwOCkbA6 — FreeBritney DMV 💕 (@LatinLion_DMV) September 8, 2020

It’s unclear what Project Rose entails, but Britney has been dropping clues about it on various Instagram posts since last year — whether referencing it directly or captioning her photos with red rose emojis. Last year, Britney offered a brief tidbit on the project on her Instagram Story (above), calling it a “personal photo project” while explaining why she had been sharing multiple photos in the same outfit.

“A lot of people have been saying that a lot of my posts are not new, but they’re old, but just to let you guys know, none of my pictures or posts are more than a month old,” she said. “Yes, I know, I did wear the same top 17 times, but it’s for a project, Project Rose. And you’ll be seeing way more of Project Rose in the future.”