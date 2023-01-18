Kyle Richards Debuts Lighter Hair Makeover After Viral Bikini Pic: Before & After Photos

January is the perfect time for a new hairstyle! Kyle Richards revealed that she had dyed her hair a lighter shade of brown than she had previously. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her new look with a series of photos, as well as a short clip of her stylist Dimitris Giannetos blow-drying her hair, on her Instagram on Tuesday, January 17. She was clearly very happy with the new look.

Kyle, 54, looked absolutely gorgeous with the new look. Her hair was more of a caramel shade than it was before, which was a darker shade of brown. She also had a few curls and it was very wavy. “Thank you Dimitris,” she wrote in the caption. “Loving this lighter color.”

Dimitris also shared a few shots, showing off her new hair on his Instagram. Some of the photos were the same that the RHOBH star had posted as well as a selfie of the two of them together. “Sun-kissed color for gorgeous Kyle Richards by urs truly,” he wrote in the caption. Kyle commented, “I love you” on the post.

Besides the new hair, Kyle has been sharing plenty of amazing looks in 2023, and it’s only January! Earlier this month, she posted a sexy photo of herself wearing a tiny black bikini for a mirror selfie, where she looked absolutely incredible.

Other than her fresh look, Kyle is also definitely preparing for season 13 of RHOBH. The next season of the hit reality show will definitely be interesting, as it’ll be the first season without Lisa Rinna since she joined the main cast in season five. Since Lisa left the show, Kyle, who is the only cast member to be featured in every season, has said that she’d love to see RHOBH die-hard fan Chrissy Teigen join the cast. “I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best,” she told TMZ earlier this month, but couldn’t think of another option to join the cast. “It’s not an easy job. Believe it or not.”