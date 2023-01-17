Kyle Richards Campaigns For Chrissy Teigen To Join ‘RHOBH’ After Lisa Rinna’s Exit: She’d ‘Be The Best’

Kyle Richards, 54, name-dropped Chrissy Teigen, 37, when she was asked who should join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the wake of Lisa Rinna‘s exit. Chrissy is a major Real Housewives super-fan and over the years fans have been dying for her to become part of the Bravo franchise. Kyle brought up Chrissy possibly joining the series when a TMZ reporter tracked down the mom-of-four outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills on January 16.

“I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best,” the RHOBH OG told the reporter. Kyle went on to admit that being a diamond-holder “is not an easy job. Believe it or not.” Kyle would know, since she’s experienced falling outs with both her sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, on the series.

Kyle’s not the first member of Bravo family to openly say they want Chrissy on RHOBH. After Lisa Vanderpump quit the show in 2019, Andy Cohen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’d “love” for John Legend‘s wife to become a Housewife. “Oh, my god, I’d love it. She’s a gold mine,” the Watch What Happens Live host said.

Unfortunately, Chrissy — who just gave birth to her third child — has made it clear she’d never join The Real Housewives because of all the drama that goes on. “A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I’d be so good on, like, Real Housewives or something… I’m always like, ‘No, no,’ ” she told Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. “I enjoy mediation. Big, brutal conflict and attacks and stuff is not me,” Chrissy added.

Bravo fans are waiting to hear about the final RHOBH season 13 cast, after both Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins announced their exits. While Diana cited her pregnancy as her reason to leave the reality show, Lisa’s departure came after a brutal feud with Kathy Hilton that started during the cast trip to Aspen. Lisa addressed her exit with Interview magazine on January 13, saying that her time away from the franchise is not a “pause.”

“It’s time for a break,” the former soap star said. “Not a pause, I don’t go on pause. You don’t put me on pause. I go bye-bye. You know what I’m saying?” Lisa also admitted that being on Housewives for eight years became “unhealthy” for her. “It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me,” she said.