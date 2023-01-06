Erika Jayne Reacts To BFF Lisa Rinna’s Exit From ‘RHOBH’: She Can’t Be Replaced

Erika Jayne says her close pal Lisa Rinna can’t be replaced on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “They can’t [replace her]. She’s the GOAT. She’s the f***ing GOAT,” she told TMZ‘s camera on Friday, January 6, using the acronym for “greatest of all time.” The reaction comes just a day after Lisa confirmed her exit from the longstanding Bravo reality series which she joined back in 2014. “They can try [to replace her]. I am going to miss Lisa very much, she’s obviously a very close friend of mine in my personal life and I will still see her but she will be missed and I think that everyone will feel it,” Erika, 51, added.

She also shouted out the Days Of Our Lives icon for her varied successes in the entertainment industry, which have gone beyond acting and reality TV. “Lisa has Rinna Beauty, she’s launched Rinna Wines…Lisa has been in this business for 35 years. She’s successful,” the Pretty Mess author added. Beyond her role in daytime TV, Lisa has also appeared in other shows including Melrose Place in the ’90s, hosted a talk show called Soap Talk, and fronted her own reality series with husband Harry Hamlin called Harry Loves Lisa in 2010.

When asked how she felt about losing a “friend” on the show, Erika made her stance clear: “I also gained a BFF in real life which is sometimes much more important,” the reality star, who weathered a public divorce from husband Tom Girardi after filing in Nov. 2020, added.

Erika didn’t stop there, throwing in some support for Kathy Hilton while throwing a barb at former cast member Lisa Vanderpump. “Kathy Hilton showed up to the reunion and I respect that. She came to play and I respect that — even though we have our differences, I respect that,” she explained to TMZ. When asked if LVP should return, however, she called the restaurant entrepreneur a “coward.”

Lisa confirmed on Jan. 5 that she would no longer appear on RHOBH to HollywoodLife. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’” she said. The statement also claimed her contract was up at the end of last season, and it was “mutually decided” by her and the network that she would not return for season 13.

Exit comes after heaps of drama, mainly involving Kathy about comments the Hilton matriarch possibly said. Kathy was ferociously defended by fans, and also didn’t hold back on calling out Lisa as “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Lisa also attempted to interfere between Kathy and her younger sister Kyle Richards, alleging that Kathy sought out to “destroy” her sibling.