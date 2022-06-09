Lisa Vanderpump & Teddi Mellencamp End ‘Puppygate’ Feud 3 Years Later During Unexpected Run-In

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Vanderpump finally settled the infamous “Puppygate” drama. The women ran into each other at Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar in West Hollywood after the MTV Movie & TV Awards and they discussed all the drama that went down on LVP’s final season of RHOBH. Tamra Judge snapped a photo of the conversation and posted it to Twitter, informing fans that she and Teddi, 40, discussed what went down with LVP, 61, on their podcast Two T’s In A Pod.

Teddi revealed on the podcast that she and LVP talked for about 20 minutes, though Tamra clarified that she thinks it was closer to 40 minutes. “It was mainly all the things we would’ve said to each other at the reunion had we had the reunion,” Teddi explained. She was referencing how LVP skipped the season 9 reunion after she was exposed for leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley to the press. “Mainly, she’s kinda over all that,” Teddi added. “She’s like, ‘I get it, neither of the guys who involved you in the situation with me even work for me anymore.’ ”

But Lisa was upset with Teddi for saying that the OG Housewife would never return to the hit Bravo series. “By the way, I say the same thing about myself,” said Teddi, who was fired from the show after season 10. “It wasn’t me being disrespectful. I don’t know that she wants to go back, or she doesn’t want to go back. Ultimately it hurt her ego that I said that.”

Overall, Teddi felt that she and LVP had “a nice conversation” after over three years of beefing and that they “were respectful to one another” in the conversation. The daughter of John Mellencamp also revealed that she asked LVP to come on the podcast, but LVP instantly turned that offer down.

“Puppygate” resulted in LVP’s demise on the show and the end of her friendship with Kyle Richards. Basically, what happened was Dorit gave away a dog to a new owner that she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs after claiming that the pooch bit one of her children. The new owner then brought the dog to an animal-shelter, and when news of that got back to LVP, she allegedly leaked the information to the press to make Dorit look back. LVP has consistently denied any wrongdoing, though RHOBH executive producer Chris Cullen has come forward before and said that she did leak the story.