Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ Is ‘Very Different’ From ‘RHOBH’, ‘Pump Rules’

Lisa Vanderpump EXCLUSIVELY reveals that her new docuseries, ‘Vanderpump Dogs’, is her most ’emotional’ show yet.

Lisa Vanderpump is “really proud of” her new reality TV show, Vanderpump Dogs, which will premiere on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock on June 9. During an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, dished on why it’s more “emotional” than Vanderpump Rules and RHOBH (two shows that catapulted her reality TV career) — in a more “poignant way”.

“It is a very different show in terms of the dynamics,” Lisa told us. And while she also acknowledged that both her previous and current shows feature a “lot of good emotional content,” this one is more “emotional… but in a poignant way”.

Meaning, there won’t be any brawls between staff members or vengeful housewives on camera. “I don’t think there’s any kind of emotional dysfunction” that you’ll see, she explained. “It’s all about the dogs. There’s enough complications with the dogs and trying to rehabilitate them and [finding] them the right home, so it’s a lot of feel good factor, But it is very heartwarming and it’s very poignant. It’s an amazing project.”

Lisa went on to say: “Everything I do, I want to be authentic and I think you’ve seen with [my other show], Overserved, [we’re] cooking and decorating — that’s all us. That’s everything I’m passionate about. And then you come to [the rescue center] Vanderpump Dogs and you see this is our passion project, too. It’s been in existence for 5 years. I’ve got an incredible staff. I thankfully have people that have the same passion that I do.”

“[Vanderpump Dogs] is a poignant show,” she added. “It’s an emotional show. It’s a happy show. Because I always see the funny side of everything. It’s definitely heartwarming when it’s successful and you see the adoptions and it all comes together. It’s a beautiful show and it’s something I’m really proud of.”

Want more? Vanderpump Dogs will be available for streaming on Peacock on Wednesday, June 9. Alongside Lisa, the cast includes Dr. Andrew Y. Kushnir, Summer Loftis, Brian Marshall, Patrick Miller-Wren, Madeline Quint and Kendall Young.