‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne Says She’s Getting Lots Of Sex, Wants To Be A Part Time Dominatrix

Erika Jayne isn’t looking for a relationship, following her controversial split with estranged husband Tom Girardi. Instead, she just wants some “good d***”, as she says, and during the Aug. 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she opened up about her current sex life.

During a “team catch-up” with her assistants about her forthcoming Pretty Mess Hair line, Erika revealed that Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky previously told her he had “someone” she might be interested in dating. But the only thing she’s been “trying to get” is some “good d***”, she told them. Then, her publicist said that someone should go through her DMs for her and help her out. And she might need it — Erika later confessed that she accidentally texted a NSFW message to the wrong guy. She said she was “thanking them for some good d***”, and the person replied, “What are you talking about? I’m trying to give you some.” Oops.

#RHOBH Sneak Peek — Erika wants to be a Part Time Dominatrix. 💎 pic.twitter.com/2PbcDd0LYz — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 3, 2022

Erika went to explain why she wants to keep her focus on hookups, rather than dating. In her private confessional, she said, “The thing is — I wouldn’t be a good girlfriend right now because I just came out of a 20-plus-year marriage. My point is this — d*** is great. Boyfriends do not have time for me. I mean, I do not have time for them, [but that’s the] same thing. We don’t have time for each other. So, it’s fine.”

Then, she told her publicist that she wants to be a part time dominatrix. A recent hookup actually told her she’d be “really good” at it, and since she thinks so, too, it’s now something she’s considering doing “on the low low” for “the high end”. She said she’d have “no more than five clients”.

Back in her confessional, Erika said, “Well, I’m bossy. I like to administer a little bit of pain… for pleasure. I also like latex, costumes, and I know that there are people that like that as well.”

She’s so serious about it that she already has a name for it — “the Pretty Mess dungeon”. After all “who knows older, narcissistic, rich men better than moi?” the 51-year-old singer asked the group, referencing her lengthy marriage to Tom, 83. “Who knows that lane tighter than me?” she further asked before they all had a good laugh.

