Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos

Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.

Sally also shared a photo of Lisa’s new ‘do to her own Instagram page. “It’s gotta be rock ‘n’ roll music if you wanna dance with me,” she wrote, quoting a lyric from rock ‘n’ roll icon Chuck Berry who passed away in 2017.

While Lisa has changed up her look from time-to-time in the past, at times going blonde, or even rocking wigs and extensions, she has primarily kept the same hair cut since playing Billie Reed on Days Of Our Lives back in the ’90s and 2000s. She once even dubbed herself “an a–hole with iconic hair and big lips” on an episode of RHOBH — but it turns out there’s more to the story about the hair.

“I was acting and I couldn’t really get a job. I was really frustrated. My hair was long and I just kept getting close to everything, and I think I had screen tested for seven soap operas,” she said to PAPER magazine in 2020. “I was in an acting class and one of my acting partners cut their hair off, and it looked really cool,” she said. At the time, she had just gone through a break-up and thought it was time for something new.

“It really came out of that…There was no premeditated, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to create an iconic look.’ It was just like, ‘Oh my God, I need a job and I need to somehow stand out’,” she said of the look, which she’s rocked for over 25 years. After only two months with the chic ‘do, she ended up being cast on Days Of Our Lives.

Lisa has also previously talked about her love of wigs and what her husband Harry Hamlin thinks of them. “The wigs are fun for him! He comes in and goes, ‘Who are we tonight?’ They’re fun. But he likes my hair like I usually wear it, in my regular cut. That’s what he prefers,” she said to PEOPLE magazine in March 2022.