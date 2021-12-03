Harry Hamlin’s Children: All About His Relationship With 2 Daughters & Rarely Seen Son

Harry Hamlin shares two daughters with Lisa Rinna and a son with the original ‘Bond Girl’. Find out all about the actor’s three children here!

Some fans may only know Harry Hamlin from his hilarious scenes with wife Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the 70-year-old star has had an amazingly storied career in acting. Starting off on Broadway, the California native would go on to have leading roles in such movies as Making Love and in television shows like L.A. Law and Mad Men.

And with the title of PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1987, Harry has definitely has his fair share of high-profile romances. In 1981 while filming Clash of the Titans, Harry began a relationship with the original “Bond Girl”, Ursula Andress. After they split a few years later, Harry was married to actress Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989. He tied the knot with Nicolette Sheridan in 1991, only to divorce a year later. Since 1997, Harry has been married to Lisa.

During his relationship with Ursula, the pair welcomed son Dimitri Hamlin in 1980. While he doesn’t have any children from his previous two marriages, Harry shares daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, with Lisa. Find out all about Harry’s kids here!

Dimitri Hamlin

Dimitri is well aware of how his parents met on the set of Clash of the Titans. In a video posted to YouTube in 2008, Dimitri joked that he has “several” copies of the cult classic in which Harry played Zeus’s son Perseus, while Ursula played Aphrodite. Interestingly, it was Harry’s current wife, Lisa, who spilled more tea about Harry and Ursula’s romance during a RHOBH cast trip to Rome. “He was with Ursula Andress at the time and they had a child, she lived here,” Lisa said of Harry to her co-stars. “He said she called him and said, ‘Harry, come to my room. And so he did, at 28 years old, he went in and she got pregnant that night. And that was that, at 44. First time.”

As a part of Hollywood royalty, Dimitri has tried his talents in the entertainment world himself. In 2005, he played Enzo Parisi Jr. in the Italian television series, My Daughters. He’s also done some modeling and DJing in European clubs, according to reports. And in 2004, Dimitri was featured in Abercrombie & Fitch magazine’s “The Rising Stars — Part II” alongside Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde and Nikki Reed.

He’s proven to be a bit of a Renaissance man, as he graduated from Princeton University with a degree in Philosophy and has contributed to The Huffington Post.

Delilah Belle Hamlin

The eldest daughter of Harry and Lisa, Delilah has made a name for herself as a model, with features in Paper magazine and a plethora of runway show appearances. Alongside her sister Amelia, the beauty has often appeared on her mom’s Bravo reality show, RHOBH. She is currently dating Love Island UK star Eyal Booker.

In November, Delilah revealed she was hospitalized after suffering an accidental overdose on prescription drugs. “My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” she admitted in the 28-minute clip posted to social media. Harry recently gave an update on Delilah’s condition. “She’s holding up very well — she’s doing well,” he told Mel magazine. “We’re searching around for different people who might know how to get to the bottom of exactly what it is that is going on. She’s not bedridden or anything like that, but she’s not 100-percent healthy, either.”

With Amelia also being candid about an eating disorder on social media, Harry went on to say how he was proud of his daughters for bringing awareness to their struggles. “I’m really proud of my kids,” he admitted to the outlet. “They’ve used their platform in a really beneficial way for people. They’ve come out and been very honest about the things that they’ve struggled with, and I know it’s helped a lot of people. I’m proud of Delilah for being honest about her journey right now.”

Amelia Hamlin

Following in her big sister’s footsteps, Amelia has developed her own career as a model. Previously signed with legendary model management IMG, Amelia took her cover girl looks to Women 360 Management in June 2020. She briefly went to college in New York City, but eventually relocated back to Los Angeles. In Nov. 2021, she moved back to New York for a fresh start.

In 2018, Amelia first opened up about her struggle with anorexia. After an intervention from Harry, Lisa and Delilah — and an appointment with a doctor who told her she could be “dead in four months” if she didn’t get help — Amelia sought treatment and has been in recovery ever since.

More recently, Amelia has made headlines for her romance with Scott Disick. The pair, with an age gap of 18 years, officially split in September 2021 after nearly a year together. On the November 30 edition of Watch What Happens Live, Harry got frank about what he knew of the breakup and how he felt about it. “Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo,” Harry explained. “I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way.”

Echoing her dad’s sentiment, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Amelia isn’t too concerned about the split. “Amelia has totally moved on since her relationship with Scott,” our source revealed. “She’s happy doing her own thing, working on her career, and is excited about her future in general. She really isn’t holding onto any type of hope of a reconciliation between her and Scott.”