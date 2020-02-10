Lisa Rinna Walks Alongside Her Gorgeous Model Daughters Delilah & Amelia In NYFW Show

Lisa Rinna officially owned NYFW, walking the Dennis Basso runway alongside daughters Amelia and Delilah. She said her inner supermodel had been living for the moment.

Lisa Rinna completely slayed on the runway at the Dennis Basso New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 9. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked every inch a supermodel as she hit the catwalk in a strapless hot pink column gown with a matching floral brocade belt that turned into a long train. The 56-year-old stunner even closed out the show, alongside her stunning model daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, who also walked in Dennis’ presentation. Lisa was on cloud nine, posting numerous pics and videos of their big modeling moment to her Instagram page.

“Thank you @dennisbasso what a beautiful show!! The little supermodel that lives in my head is LIVING FOR THIS MOMENT! 💗💗💗,” Lisa captioned a photo of herself on the runway. Dennis replied in the comments, “Queen… it doesn’t get better you look magnificent in your @dennisbasso you killed it on the runway. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Next to a video showing the finale where Lisa, Delilah and Amelia closed the show, walking out with Dennis to Sister Sledge‘s “We Are Family,” Lisa wrote, OMG DREAMS DO COME TRUE!!!! THANK YOU @dennisbasso FOR HAVING US CLOSE YOUR SHOW!!!!! MAKING MEMORIES!!! SO BLESSED SO GRATEFUL #wearefamily #nyfw @delilahbelle @ameliagray 💗💗💗💗 #proudfamily #proudmama.” The designer replied, “You girls are the best. “We are family!” @lisarinna #DBGirls 🏆❤️🏆.”

Lisa’s RHOBH co-stars were so happy for her. Kyle Richards left comments “amazing !!!!” and “stunning 💖” on several of Lisa’s IG pics and videos, while Dorit Kemsley wrote, “Queen!! 👑🙌🏼,” next to Lisa’s pic on the runway. Former co-star Eileen Davidson gushed, “I’m thrilled for you!!!! Perfection 💋💋💋.” Other Housewives stars shared the love as well. RHONY‘s Luann de Lesseps wrote, “Looking fab!!” next to video of Lisa posing alongside her daughters at the end of the show. Former RHOA star Kim Zolciak left, “😍😍😍😍😍😍” in the comments of a video of Lisa’s girls walking the runway together, while current RHOA star Cynthia Bailey left the emoji “❤️” next to the photo of Lisa owning the runway in her gown. Even former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi chimed in to tell Lisa she was “Stunning.”