Delilah Belle & Amelia Grey Hamlin ‘Working Hard’ Filming New Show: ‘Harry & Lisa Rinna Are So Happy’

Here’s a ‘RHOBH’ spin-off that Lisa Rinna can get behind. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned her daughters are working ‘hard’ at putting together a new show, and their parents couldn’t be prouder!

Move over Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Real Chance of Love and Chrissy & Mr. Jones. Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, are coming for the title of the best reality-TV spin-off. The daughters of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna, 55, and Harry Hamlin, 67, are hard at work at filming a “sizzle reel” for their own reality television show, and a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com they’re “so excited” to share their story with the world. “The show will be focused on their personal lives, so you’ll see all of that, as well as them working hard and hustling to make it big in the [fashion] industry.”

“Something people don’t really know about Delilah is that she’s actually an aspiring and very talented singer, so you’ll see her focusing on her singing career. The sisters are also starting their own fashion line together and of course, modeling. They’re working really hard,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. While their mother – and Lisa’s fellow RHOBH castmates – haven’t been too thrilled about Lisa Vamderpump’s rumored spin-off, Lisa Rinna’s fully on board with this potential program.

“Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are so happy, excited and supportive of this project,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. Both Lisa and Harry are “very open to appearing on the show as well, but the show in itself will be primarily focused on the sisters themselves.”

As mentioned, not all RHOBH get Lisa Rinna’s approval. While speaking with Jenny McCarthy on The Jenny McCarthy Show, Lisa rook shots at LVP’s work ethic, saying she shot a “whole season of Vanderpump Rules” ahead of shooting only “half a season” of RHOBH. “I’m all extremely disappointed in all of them…we’re working our f***ing a**es off…I think there’s a point where you have to make a choice. You know, it’s really up to her.”

While Rinna had sympathy for LVP taking time off to mourn the death of her brother, Mark Vanderpump (“everyone’s grieving process is different and our hearts have gone out to her”), she hinted that LVP might have gotten special treatment. “I think if the tables were turned and it [was] me — you know, my father passed away while I was filming the show…I think if it were me I would be fired.”