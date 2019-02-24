Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin Slam Nicollette Sheridan After She Denies Cheating With Michael Bolton

Lisa Rinna and hubby Harry Hamlin got into a Twitter war with Harry’s ex Nicollette Sheridan on Feb. 23, after she denied Lisa’s claims that she cheated on him with Michael Bolton almost 30 years ago.

Lisa Rinna, 55, and Harry Hamlin, 67, didn’t hesitate to speak out against Harry’s ex-wife Nicollette Sheridan, 55, on Twitter after she denied the dramatic cheating claims that were brought up on the latest episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In the episode, Lisa told co-star Denise Richards, 48, who is now married to Nicollette’s most recent ex-husband, Aaron Phypers, 46, that the blonde actress cheated on Harry while he was away in Canada with singer Michael Bolton, 65, after a concert at the Hollywood Bowl, which is what caused the end of their year-long marriage back in 1992. It didn’t take long for Nicollette to totally deny the claims in a tweet and it led to her having quite the heated Twitter exchange with Lisa and Harry.

“FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada…Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding…Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna @slice_tv,” Nicollette tweeted in response to Slice’s tweet that featured a RHOBH clip of the moment Lisa made the claims. Harry was quick to clap back with his own confirmation of Lisa’s claim. “Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife ‘nose to nose’ but ending our marriage was not one of them!” his enthusiastic tweet read. Lisa, who married Harry in 1997, also chimed in to the drama. “Thank you Michael Bolton,” she tweeted, referencing how she’s grateful the crooner allegedly broke up Harry and Nicollette’s marriage so she could later marry him and have their two children, Delilah Belle, 20, and Amelia Gray, 17.

Nicollette continued maintaining her innocence about the cheating claims by responding to Harry’s tweet. “Do you really want the truth shared? I appreciate that you want to support your housewife’s FAKE NEWS narrative, but the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us. Sad you still can’t own your part.@HarryRHamlin @lisarinna,” she posted. Lisa also directly responded to Harry with support. “Sweetie @ IamNicollette You’re the gift that keeps on giving!” her tweet about the situation read.

FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada…Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding…Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna @slice_tv https://t.co/OFJzjje57d — Nicollette Sheridan (@IamNicollette) February 23, 2019

Do you really want the truth shared? I appreciate that you want to support your housewife’s FAKE NEWS narrative, but the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us. Sad you still can’t own your part.@HarryRHamlin @lisarinna https://t.co/GUEVCVsAYT — Nicollette Sheridan (@IamNicollette) February 24, 2019

Although Nicollette denies the cheating claims, she did end up dating Michael after her divorce from Harry. The couple lasted from 1992 until 2008, when they called off their two-year engagement.