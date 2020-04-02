‘Days Of Our Lives’: Ashley Benson, Jensen Ackles, & More Stars Who Got Their Start On The Soap

So many stars landed their first major television roles on soap operas, including Ashley Benson and more who started out on ‘Days of Our Lives.’

Many of the biggest celebrities you know today got their starts on one of the long-running soap operas on television, including Days of Our Lives. Long before Ashley Benson was Hannah Marin on the Freeform hit, Pretty Little Liars, she was a young teenager on Days of Our Lives. Ashley was on the NBC soap opera from 2004 until 2007, and she played Abigail Deveraux. It was just three years after her last appearance on the show that PLL premiered.

Then there’s Full House star, Andrea Barber. Andrea was just a kid on Full House, but she was even younger when she starred on Days of Our Lives! She had a role on the show from 1982 until 1986, playing Carrie Brady. Considering she was born in 1976, that means Andrea was just six years old when she first started appearing on the soap opera. It was quite a breakout role for her, as she landed her Kimmy Gibler role right afterward, and Full House premiered in 1987.

Long before Supernatural, there was Days of Our Lives for Jensen Ackles. He played Eric Brady on the soap opera from 1997 until 2000, and Supernatural didn’t premiere until five years after that.

For Jamie Chung, Days of Our Lives was her first recurring television role after her appearance on MTV’s The Real World. She was in ten episodes of the soap back in 2007. There are plenty of more where these came from, though! Click through the gallery above to see Trevor Donovan, Alison Sweeney and more celebrities who got their start on Days of Our Lives over the years.